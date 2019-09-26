Fox News Civil War: Tucker Carlson Blasts Shep Smith's Analysis Of Trump's Ukraine Actions

A war of words between anchors over at Fox News continues to brew, with Tucker Carlson repeatedly berating co-worker Shepard Smith on a segment Wednesday night that focused on Trump's actions on Ukraine.

Smith had called Carlson and legal analyst Joe diGenova "repugnant" in a daytime analysis of their reporting on the Democratically manufactured Ukrainegate scandal. Smith was flanked by Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, who drew a starkly different conclusion on Trump's actions than pro-Trump lawyer diGenova, who appeared the night before on Carlson's show.

Napolitano concluded that Trump's actions regarding Ukraine constituted "a crime" during the day on Tuesday.

diGenova had called Napolitano a "fool" for his analysis on Tuesday night and Smith returned the volley during the day on Wednesday, stating that diGenova was a "partisan guest" who was "repugnant" for attacking Napolitano.

“Apparently our daytime host, who hosted Judge Napolitano, was watching last night and was outraged by what you said and quite ironically called you partisan,” Carlson said on Wednesday night.

“Not clear if that was you or me but someone is repugnant!” Carlson sarcastically continued. “Now, unlike maybe some dayside hosts, I’m not very partisan. Is it a crime or not? Given everything that’s happened in the last 24 hours. I want to throw it to you again. Was it a crime or not?”

diGenova again stood by his analysis that Trump's actions were not a crime.

And Carlson, again, took a shot at Smith to conclude the segment:

“It doesn’t seem honest to me when a host, any host on any channel, including this one, pretends that the answer is obvious. That’s not news, is it? That’s opinion. Why do we find ourselves in a situation where people aren’t willing to admit that their passions are guiding their news coverage? Wouldn’t it be better if we just said out loud you know this is what I think? For example you will never hear me criticize Rachel Maddow. I never agree with anything she says. But she is straightforward, it’s her opinion. Why wouldn’t it be better if we were all that transparent about what’s driving our shows? It makes people cynical when you dress up news coverage, when you dress up partisanship as news coverage and pretend that your angry political opinions are news, you know, people tune out.”

You can watch the full segment, courtesy of Mediaite, below: