Fox News' Viewer Exodus Is So Bad That MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Just Unseated 'Fox & Friends'

The ongoing backlash against Fox News over the network's anti-Trump election coverage and never-Trump anchors (including Biden debate wingman Chris Wallace) has put the network in a viewership crisis which has not gone unnoticed by their competitors.

Last week, President Trump knocked the network, which called Arizona way early on election night - saying that their 'daytime ratings have completely collapsed,' adding that it's 'Very sad to watch this happen.'

'They forgot what made them successful, what got them there," Trump continued. "They forgot the Golden Goose."

As a result, Trump-voting Fox viewers have been flocking to rivals Newsmax and OAN - both of which Trump promoted heavily after the election.

MASSIVE CROWD CHANTING "FOX NEWS SUCKS!"



If FOX news want's to report like CNN, they will get ratings like CNN. pic.twitter.com/enV336Rzu0 — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

NewsMax TV has spiked in viewership as Trump’s diehard fans are enraged at Fox News, @brianstelter writes. “On Monday the channel averaged 347,000 viewers. On Tuesday, 437,000 viewers...” https://t.co/BQgyOjLroq — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 12, 2020

Fox's clear bias has also caused internal strife, with pro-Trump anchors publicly calling out the network over partisan reporting.

And in the latest evidence of Fox's taking shrapnel from the landmine of wokeness, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" just overtook "Fox & Friends" for the first time since 2001 as the #1 cable news morning show - a distinction the network openly bragged about on social media.

TV RATINGS: MSNBC’s Morning Joe finished last week as the No. 1 cable news morning show for the first time since 2001:



1.6 million total viewers vs. Fox & Friends' 1.4 million.https://t.co/aasPslCnDs @morningmika @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/Dkrca7fr9R — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) November 17, 2020

