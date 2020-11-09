Fox's Neil Cavuto Interrupts Trump Campaign Broadcast Over Election Fraud Claims 'Without Proof'

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from a Trump campaign press conference on Monday during which White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany - speaking in her "personal capacity" - claimed that Democrats were 'inviting fraud' by disallowing GOP observers to watch the Pennsylvania ballot count.

"One party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility. There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room - and that party, my friends, is the Democrat party.

"You don't take these positions because you want an honest election. You don't oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don't oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcome fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting."

"Our position is clear, we want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight. We want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote --"

"Woah, woah, woah," Host Neil Cavuto then cut in, according to the Washington Examiner. "I just think we have to be very clear. She's charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

"I want to make sure that maybe they do have something back that up," Cavuto added. "But that's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, of course, we'll take you back. So far, she has started saying, right at the outset, welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting. Not so fast."

Watch:

Fox's Neil Cavuto cuts away from WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany at Trump campaign press conference talking about their legal challenges. "I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this," he says, until they bring proof that Dems are welcoming fraud and illegal voting pic.twitter.com/VUeNdUY8M4 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 9, 2020

Attorney Jenna Ellis of Team Trump had some words for Cavuto:

I didn’t realize Neil had left Fox to join the federal bench in Pennsylvania and already reviewed our 105-page lawsuit filed less than an hour ago. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 9, 2020

As a reminder, there have been multiple on-record allegations of voter fraud from USPS employees and poll workers, while GOP poll watchers claim they were prevented by Democrats from performing a meaningful observation of poll counts.