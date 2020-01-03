France: Les Idiots De Déchets

Authored by Robert Wenzel via TargetLiberty.com,

France has become the land of the idiots of waste.

As of the start of the year, the country has banned single-use plastic plates, cups, plastic bottles by school catering services and cotton swabs.

Plastic straws and cutlery will follow on January 1, 2021.

It gets worse from there, in years to follow "excessive" plastic wrapping, free plastic bottles and on, and on, will be banned.

This is all part of a French effort for a wider-ranging "anti-waste" law. A first version of the law aims to promote the “circular economy.”

Of course, what this really means is the French have no understanding of the economics of waste and the fact that sometimes one-use items are the most efficient, that's why people, even French, use them.

The draconian waste laws are simply another step by the economically ignorant bureaucrats of the state of France to control and exercise power.

The French masses are les idiots for falling for it.