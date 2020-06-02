Frustrated Civil Rights Leaders Say Mark Zuckerberg 'Lacks The Ability To Understand' Race Issues

First, Congressional Democrats harangued Mark Zuckerberg for allowing foreign actors to meddle in the 2016 US election (which was largely bullshit). Now, the Facebook CEO is taking heat from civil rights leaders after spending nearly an hour on the phone to discuss 'ongoing issues around his company's policies as they relate to race, elections and other topics,' according to Bloomberg, who said that participants were left disappointed.

Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights group Color of Change, told the outlet that Zuckerberg is clueless when it comes to racial issues.

In an interview with Bloomberg News immediately after the call, Robinson said that “the problem with my ongoing conversations with Mark, is that I feel like I spent a lot of time, and my colleagues spent a lot of time, explaining to him why these things are a problem, and I think he just very much lacks the ability to understand it.” ... “His employees are outraged,” said Robinson. “I’ve got outreach from some of them. Saying Black Lives Matter, saying I’m going to give money, but having your policies actually hurt black people, people will know the difference.” Some of the company’s senior staff have taken to Twitter to make their discontent public. -Bloomberg

The phone call and comments come as nationwide protests grip the nation over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes as a crowd of onlookers implored him to stop.

Robinson, who said he's had dinner at Zuckerberg's home and been on calls with the CEO to discuss similar topics, recently spoke at a Facebook shareholder meeting.

"He continues to do things and make decisions that hurt communities and put people in harm’s way and is not accountable for it," Robinson added.