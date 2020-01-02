From Full House To The Big House? Lori Loughlin Learning Martial Arts As Trial Looms

"Aunt Becky" from Full House is preparing for the possibility of doing hard time over the college admissions scandal, hiring a prison coach to train her on fighting and 'prison lingo,' according to RadarOnline.

"She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies," an insider told Radar, adding that the 55-year old Laughlin "knows there will be plenty of them in federal prison."

Loughlin and her 56-year-old husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. They contend they are not guilty, and that federal prosecutors have intentionally withheld evidence in their case.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery.

"Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight," the insider added.

"Besides the physical training she’s getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars ... It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared."

Loughlin faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all charges - though the chances of this actually happening fall somewhere between slim and none based on the short sentences handed out to other offenders in the scandal. Loughlin faced two years under a plea deal she declined, according to TMZ.

The Full House star isn't the only parent who though to prepare for the potential of prison life. As we noted last April, parents have been seeking advice from a former convicted felon, Justin Paperny, who now works as a "prison consultant". He told CBS that he had been hired by one parent charged in the scheme, while he is "in talks" with others.

Loughlin's trial is set for April 3.