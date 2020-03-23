Garrison: Beware The Deep State In A Crisis

Authored by Ben Garrison via GrrrGraphics.com,

Old Saying: “Give them an inch and they will take a mile.”

HOUSE DEMOCRAT WHIP: CORONAVIRUS A ‘TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RESTRUCTURE THINGS TO FIT OUR VISION’

Big Government (the Deep State) claims to care about its subjects (We The People). This is obviously false.

If government cared about us, it wouldn’t have allowed the creation of the Federal Reserve and the IRS to steal the fruits of our labor. They wouldn’t allow poisonous GMOs into our food supply. It wouldn’t send young people to fight and die in pointless, endless wars based on lies. It wouldn’t allow babies and toddlers to be brutalized with an ever-growing and already long list of poisonous vaccinations that cause autism. It wouldn’t eagerly strip away our freedoms with each and every crisis.

The coronavirus is the latest crisis and the Deep State and the Fake News media are having a grand old time fanning the flames of fear.

Our freedom of assembly is gone. POOF!

Our freedom of speech when it comes to the virus is limited. Only the corrupt CDC and even more corrupt WHO are supposed to have the say and have control of the data. We are repeatedly told not to listen to anyone else!

We The People had better darn well shut up and do as we’re told! Lives are at stake!

You don’t want anyone to die, do you? Of course you don’t!

Therefore, you WILL stay in your home and watch the fear porn channels each day.

Start begging for still yet another government safety net.

Demand that government receives more power and authority! Demand martial law and the mobilization of the troops!

Demand Bill Gates release his vaccine antidote - you know, the one that comes with a handy-dandy microchip that can be scanned at government checkpoints to make sure you got your shot.

We need to be safe!

Shut down the economy and cause countless millions to lose their jobs! No worries, we will all get a pittance from our generous government. Becoming dependent on handouts from our virtuous and incorruptible government masters is a wonderful solution! To hell with self-reliance.

We had all better do what we’re told, too... because the government can take it away if we don’t fall in line and march lockstep according to their dictates.

I’M BEING FACETIOUS OF COURSE.

In reality it all makes me sick how easy it was for government to remove not only our freedom, but our livelihoods as well. We are no longer the home of the brave. We’re the land of the fearful.