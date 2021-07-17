General Labor Strike Planned Across US 

A general strike (or mass strike) across the U.S. is planned for Oct. 15. It may involve a substantial proportion of the total labor force across metro areas, towns, and rural communities that could bring the economy to a standstill.

Organizers of the general strike call themselves "National General Strike Day" and appear to be a movement that may involve workers in many workplaces and or unions.

Not much is clear about "National General Strike Day," except their top 5 following on Twitter is the "Party for Socialism and Liberation," "Socialist Rifle Association," "AFL-CIO," "United Steelworkers," and "UAW." They do blame "capitalism in decline" for why they're striking.

Their reasons for striking are listed on their website and state, "the U.S. Government is not serving its people:"

The United States is the only developed country that requires zero paid time off for maternity leave



Unemployment rose to 14% in 2021 because companies refused to raise wages



Only 100 corporations are responsible for 71% of all global carbon emissions



The Federal Minimum wage hasn't been raised since 2009



40 million Americans live at, or below the national poverty line



Pharmaceutical companies are extorting patients for medications



And the average American is $90,460 in debt just to afford basic necessities like housing, food, clothes, education, and medical bills

They say, "this demonstration serves to show your company, and our country as a whole, that you deserve basic human rights. Your labor is a bargaining tool, and you are worth more than what society is offering you."

Here are their demands:

% corporate tax rate (No loopholes)



Free Healthcare for all



12 weeks paid paternity and maternity leave



$20 minimum wage



4 day work week



Stricter Environmental Regulations on Corporations (Bans on single-use and microplastics, and limited emissions)

The group says the National Labor Relations Act of 1935 "protects your right to strike even if you are not a union member because you are engaging in concerted activity."

As of Tuesday, the general strike is 93 days away and comes as a labor shortage continues to wreak havoc in the economy.