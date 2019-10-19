"Get Over It": Trump Campaign Mocks Outrage Over Mulvaney Comments With T-Shirts

The Trump campaign's latest trolling (after selling plastic straws and "Where's Hunter?" T-shirts) comes after acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters last week that there's "going to be political influence in foreign policy," suggesting that the media "get over it."

In response, the Trump campaign turned Mulvaney's comment into yet another T-shirt, as the rest of the media foused on his seeming admission that there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Time to stop the political theater and false accusations.



Time to get back to work for the people of this country.



Time to Get Over It!https://t.co/MEQNVxZEwU — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2019

"Did he also mention to me in past the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely," Mulvaney told reporters. "No question about that. But that’s it, and that’s why we held up the money."

This was quickly seized on by White House reporters, who said Mulvaney described a quid pro quo for holding up security assistance to Ukraine unless the country's alleged involvement with the DNC server was investigated.

Mulvaney, later retracted his statement - saying "Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election. The president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server."