Ghislaine Maxwell Tries To Get Charges Dropped By Claiming Jury Is Too White

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Lawyers for accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell tried to get the charges against the Jeffrey Epstein confidante dropped by claiming the federal grand jury that indicted her was too white.

Yes, really.

The grand jury was empaneled in White Plains, New York instead of Manhattan due to COVID restrictions, but lawyers said this meant non-whites were underrepresented.

“The fact that Ms. Maxwell herself is neither black nor Hispanic does not deprive her of standing to raise this challenge,” Maxwell’s lawyers wrote. “The Constitution requires that a grand jury be drawn from “a fair cross-section of the community.”

They also claimed that the jury was hastily convened so as to secure Maxwell’s arrest on the anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s indictment.

“The use of a White Plains jury resulted in the systematic under-representation of black and Hispanic persons from the jury-selection process, in violation of Ms. Maxwell’s Sixth Amendment right,” lawyers wrote.

The ‘woke’ defense was one of a dozen claims made by lawyers in an effort to get the charges against the British socialite who was Epstein’s girlfriend dismissed.

Maxwell is accused of grooming several underage girls for the enjoyment of Epstein and his elitist friends. Her trial is set to begin in July.

* * *

