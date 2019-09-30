Girl Admits To Hate Crime Hoax At School Where Karen Pence Teaches

Isn't it time the resistance learned from its (multiple mistakes)?

Last week, twelve-year-old black student Amari Allen said three boys from her school, who she said are white, cut off her hair on Monday.

Amari - who NBC Washington takes the time to note is a straight-A student and violin player - said the boys started bullying her at the beginning of the school year. She has attended the school since kindergarten and has always liked it.

But on Monday, she was at recess and about to go down a slide when one of the boys grabbed her and put a hand over her mouth. Another boy grabbed her arms. A third boy cut off some of her hair.

Amari's grandmother, Cynthia Allen, was stricken as she spoke about the ambush.

"It was like she just died. That's how painful it was for me," she said.

Amari's grandfather also said it hurt him.

"My heart just broke," he said. "I was just paralyzed. I couldn't get myself together."

Sounds awful!

BUT... the key to why this is more interesting is that the incident occurred at the evangelical Christian school where Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, teaches part-time.

While race-based hate-attacks play well to the narratives the liberal media would like to paint about the racist deplorables who need to know their place in the world and leave it to "they" to run the world, one would think at least a second though would be given to the farce that was (and is) Jussie Smollett's fake attack in Chicago.

But no... The media ran with it... with no questioning of its reality

NBC News' wrote wrote...

"Three sixth-grade white boys at a Christian school in Virginia where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife works cut a black girl’s hair, calling it ‘nappy’ and her ‘ugly,’ the girl says.”

And then the truth came out ...

Stephen Danis, the principal at Immanuel, said in a note to parents, according to The Washington Post:

“We can now confirm that the student who accused three of her classmates of assault has acknowledged that the allegations were false. We’re grateful to the Fairfax County Police Department for their diligent work to investigate these allegations,”

But somehow managed to shift the attention in the statement back to the "victim" of this fake non-crime...

“While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict. We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

The girl's family has apologized in a statement...

“To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused,” Allen’s grandparents wrote in a statement, according to WaPo. “To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school. To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust.”

...so that takes care of everything?

Just a reminder of what Amari's grandmother said before it was exposed as a hoax:

"Some consequences should be implemented so that the school will send a strong message: We will not tolerate this, under any circumstances. No matter who you are,"

Indeed Cynthia!

Let's hope someone learned something from this!

Because everyone knows, by now, you never go full Smollett!