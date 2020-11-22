Glenn Greenwald Levels MSM Journo Who Claims He's 'Endangering' CIA-Mouthpiece Media

Glenn Greenwald is starting his post-Intercept life as a freelance journalist with a bang...

Last week, he threw haymakers at corporate media - calling out NBC and CNN for hiring "little hall monitor dweebs whose only purpose is to pressure other platforms to censor or block the voices that are most threatening to them" (which is exactly what happened to Zero Hedge and The Federalist).

CNN and NBC and others now employ little hall monitor dweebs whose only purpose is to pressure other platforms to censor or block the voices that are most threatening to them. It's not journalism: it's quashing of dissent. That's their function: it's vital to see that clearly. pic.twitter.com/vOMhohPUpi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2020

One of said "dweebs," NBC's Ben Collins, engaged, replying: "Good to hear from you. I've got a few questions," to which Greenwald said: "NBC News is a huge corporate conglomerate that has always existed to disseminate US Govt, CIA and corporate propaganda ... Does your employment there ever make you think that your self-conception as a brave, intrepid journalist confronting corrupt power centers might be a fraud?"

Does your employment there ever make you think that your self-conception as a brave, intrepid journalist confronting corrupt power centers might be a fraud? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 17, 2020

Calling out the MSM's links to the CIA sent MSM journalist Sulome Anderson over the edge . Anderson, whose AP journalist father was was held hostage by Hezbollah for six years in the 80s, tweeted: "This crosses a line. Like some of his protégés, Glenn is endangering journalists working in perilous environments by telling his massive following that they are mouthpieces for U.S. intelligence. NBC reporters work in places where any affiliation with the CIA is life-threatening."

Greenwald hit back , calling her comment "manipulative bullshit" and pointing out that NBC hired former CIA director John Brennan, along with "Ken Dilanian & every other operative puked up by the security state."

They hired *John Brennan*, Ken Dilanian & every other operative puked up by the security state. People already know. https://t.co/V2i5Ev0agc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2020

He then proceeded to excoriate the press as he furthered his point:

If you don’t want to be known as a CIA outpost, then .... don’t be one. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2020

Profoundly sorry for endangering the lives of NBC executives and TV personalities by spilling the extremely well-kept secret of their close working relationship with the CIA. pic.twitter.com/AfA2YROg79 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 21, 2020

Others were quick to point out that Glenn had the high ground on this one, to which Anderson essentially conceded he was correct.

She ends up admitting it in the same thread. Tres bizarre pic.twitter.com/AhmmkfLKVn — Chad Vigorous (@PrettyBadLefty) November 21, 2020