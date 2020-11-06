GOP Analyst Raises $170K To Purchase Data, Conduct Deep Dive On Voter Fraud

GOP political analyst and former Trump Data Chief Matt Braynard believes he can detect voter fraud by comparing absentee ballots and early voters to the Social Security Death Index and the National Change of Address Database.

Braynard - former analyst for pollster Frank Luntz - is the president of Braynard Group, which provides services for voter targeting, polling and fundraising.

In order to accomplish this, Braynard will need up to $100,000 to purchase databases from data vendors. In a Thursday Twitter thread, he outlined his plan to audit the election in key states and launched a GoFundMe page which is currently under review ("Getting nuked still a possibility," he says).

After $100K was quickly raised, however, Braynard bumped the goal to to $250,000, with which he will establish "call centers that will run down any and all inactive/less active or moved voters who were marked as casting ballots," adding "We'll then get any who said they didn't cast a ballot to sign an affidavits, and it all goes to law enforcement and the media."

Unfortunately, GoFundMe is currently holding the money hostage.

Matches of the ABS/EV voters against the SSDI/NCOA list would indicate fraud.

However, I've had zero luck either penetrating the Trump campaign or the RNC, or otherwise getting the support needed to run this analysis. I can do it on 2/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Anyway, hit the 'retweet' button. Maybe someone who can help with this will see it and reach out to me. 4/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Yet one more note: Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

As of this writing, Braynard's GoFundMe is up to just under $170,000. And in a Friday update, he says he's been in touch with the Trump campaign ("but nothing more to say on that now"), has vendors lined up for Social Security and the Change of Address data, and is "Tracking down source data on Early Voters/ABS [absentee ballots]"

Update: GoFundMe is still holding the money hostage: