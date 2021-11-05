GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Mocks AOC With "Let's Go Brandon" Dress
Leave it to Colorado's Lauren Boebert to troll AOC harder than she's probably ever been trolled before.
The Republican Congresswoman went to a social event this week wearing a dress with the newly verboten satirical phrase "Let's Go Brandon" scrawled on it in a mockery of AOC's infamous "Tax the Rich" dress from the Met Ball (a gala mostly populated by extremely rich people).
The congresswoman from Colorado donned a red dress with the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during an event at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Thursday.
Catching up w friends @ Mar a lago @DiamondandSilk @RepBoebert @laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/tydrkEF7eB— T.W. Shannon (@TWShannon) November 5, 2021
Boebert's allies rallied to her defense on Twitter.
Congreswoman @laurenboebert says everything better than @AOC.#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/asjh7ubwSh— Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 5, 2021
As we have explained, in recent weeks, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a euphemism for the chant “F**k Joe Biden.” Jeff Duncan, a GOP congressman from South Carolina, wore a mask with this phrase on the House floor earlier this month.
Finally, Boebert posted a tweet of her posing with President Trump, with the tag line "it's not a phrase, it's a movement" (although some on twitter claimed that the photo of Trump and Boebert had been photoshopped the picture).
It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB pic.twitter.com/MpeKAEVfWB— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 5, 2021
Boebert also shared a photo of her in the red dress posing with former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, joking that the tweet should probably come with a "trigger warning" for "Leftists who are scared off by strong, truth-telling women."
This photo should come with a trigger warning for Leftists who are scared off by strong, truth-telling women who don’t back down.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 5, 2021
Great to see you as always, @KellyannePolls! pic.twitter.com/3biJVdhsaf
Instead of a trigger warning, Twitter's trending topics tab showed a new hashtag: #ThankYouBrandon - an apparent effort by Democrats on Twitter who are trying to generate the illusion of support for a president whose approvals ratings sag by the day.
The left trying to make #ThankYouBrandon a thing just proves how much #LetsGoBrandon got under their skin.— Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) November 5, 2021
Joe "Brandon" Biden definitely has a certain ring to it - no?