GOP Group Hits Back After 'Racist' Anti-Socialism Ad Triggers AOC

A Cambodian-American whose anti-socialism ad triggered Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit back after the Democratic Socialist called it a "love letter to the GOP's white supremacist case."

Elizabeth Heng, founder of New Faces GOP, ran the 30-second ad during Thursday's Democratic presidential debate. It begins with a picture of AOC which burns away to reveal images of the Cambodian genocide while Heng narrates.

"This is the face of socialism and ignorance," says Heng, asking "Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?"

"My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism. Forced obedience. Starvation. Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white. I’m not outrageous, racist or socialist. I’m a Republican," she continues.

We have a choice: Will we let socialists like @AOC be the face of our future? Or will a new generation of conservatives step up & lead us? We're launching New Faces GOP to help identify & support the next generation of GOP leaders. Learn more: https://t.co/UrarCUSAIl pic.twitter.com/LgwTrS8En6 — New Faces GOP (@NewFacesGOP) September 13, 2019

Instead of addressing the merit of Heng's ad, Ocastio-Cortez played the race card.

"Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist," tweeted the freshman lawmaker, adding "Life is weird!"

Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color - that was the pretense.



What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case. https://t.co/zvp1EB02c5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

AOC's fellow "Squad"-mate Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was similarly triggered by the ad, calling "The mere act of burner her image" a "display of violence."

"Folks need to stick to facts & policy positions," she added - perhaps unaware of the irony.

Exactly my thoughts. The mere act of burning her image is a display of violence. Folks need to stick to facts & policy positions. They need to stop fear mongering & more importantly demonizing members of Congress. FYI: No one puts her residents (and our planet) first, like @AOC https://t.co/K2Qz1N0PeN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 13, 2019

Heng - a former staffer to California GOP Rep. Ed Royce (who lost a state House race during the last cycle), hit back - saying in a statement "This ad is about fighting the socialist agenda that has taken over the Democratic Party," adding "I am not afraid to engage in a debate of ideas, and it is the AOC extremists that have to resort in name calling because they don’t have real solutions for our country."