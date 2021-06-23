GOP Sees CRT Battle As Potent Weapon In Midterms

As viral videos continue to emerge of pissed off parents putting school boards in their place over Critical Race Theory (CRT) - which charges an entire demographic with a collective crime, uses it as grounds to frame individuals within that demographic as perpetrators of that crime, and then seeks to strip condemned individuals of rights, dignity and equal protection based on that charge (via @AurelianofRome) - Republican lawmakers see an opportunity heading into midterms.

In one blistering speech last week during a crowded district school board meeting in Illinois, parent Ty Smith, who is black, blasted CRT as an ideology that flies in the face of what Dr. Martin Luther King taught - instilling a fundamental tension and division between Americans.

"Critical Race Theory is pretty much going to be teaching kids to hate each other, how to dislike each other…," he said.

More recently, parents in Loudoun County, Virginia - now "ground zero" in the fight against CRT, called out the "wokest and worst school board in America" this week, leading to arrests.

Now, according to The Hill, "some Republican candidates — like Glenn Youngkin, the party’s nominee for governor in Virginia and a former chief executive of the Carlyle Group — are using their opposition to critical race theory to paint themselves as defenders of traditional American values and patriotism."

"Critical race theory is not an academic curriculum. It is a political agenda to divide people and actually put people into different buckets and then pit them against one another," said Youngkin in a recent Fox News appearance. "Critical race theory will not be in Virginia’s schools when I serve Virginians as the next governor."

Other Virginia Republicans are similarly jumping on the CRT bandwagon.

"A lot of parents have overheard their kids’ lessons during virtual school and they didn’t like what they heard. America has had to work through problems but is not a country full of racists, and we shouldn’t be teaching our kids that our nation is fundamentally racist," said state delegate Jason Miyares (R), a GOP nominee for attorney general. "We can’t survive as a nation if we are raising an entire generation of children to learn to hate their country."

Opponents of critical race theory have protested in several other Virginia school districts — Frederick County, Virginia Beach, Hanover County and Amherst County — all of which do not use the theory in their own curricula. Youngkin’s opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), has dismissed the debate as a political fabrication that is not on the top of voters’ minds. “That’s another right-wing conspiracy,” McAuliffe said in audio apparently recorded by a tracker and reported by Fox News. “This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory.” -The Hill

"Critical race theory is an absolute disaster for the Democrats," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-RL), Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). "Parents want their schools to teach what I got taught: Reading, writing and arithmetic."