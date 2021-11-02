GOP Senator Demands To Know Biden's Carbon Footprint For Trip To Climate Summit

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member John Barrasso has called for detailed information on the carbon footprint of Joe Biden’s trip to the COP climate Summit in Scotland, labelling it “bloated” and “counterproductive”.

Barrasso wrote to several Biden officials Monday, requesting information on how many staff are attending the conference and what that translates to in terms of carbon emissions.

“In addition to the staggering cost of the conference, I am concerned that what appears to be a bloated US delegation will prove counterproductive to the COP’s mission,” the Senator from Wyoming wrote.

He continued, ”These commitments strike a tone of insincerity as a majority of COP26 delegates will have contributed a significant amount of carbon emissions to attend COP26.”

Barrasso described it as “perplexing” that the summit wasn’t held virtually, given that everyone else in the world has had to conduct remote meetings during the pandemic.

“Executive branch departments and agencies are unnecessarily choosing to contribute directly to carbon emissions and risk exposure to COVID-19,” the Senator noted.

Barrasso also urged that “If [Biden’s staff] cannot go to work here in the U.S., they should not be permitted to attend extravagant conferences across the globe.”

The policy priorities of the Biden admin are far out of step with those of the American people. While the president and almost half of his Cabinet are soaring off to Scotland, most Americans would like to see a plan to deal with soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy costs. https://t.co/lCCwALT9mG — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) October 31, 2021

As we noted yesterday, some FOUR HUNDRED private jets have landed ahead of the COP 26 summit.

Biden first traveled to Rome with his entourage which includes an 85 vehicle motorcade, before heading to Scotland.

Biden's contribution to fighting climate change.



- 85-car motorcade in Rome

- His own 244-horsepower car "the Beast"

- Each car generates 10x the normal amount CO2

- 10,000 mile return trip on Air Force One

- 2.2 million pounds of carbon total



They're taking the piss.#Cop26 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile…

BREAKING: ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ bill includes $2.25 BILLION for the CLIMATE POLICE… pic.twitter.com/5XcYPS624M — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 28, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.