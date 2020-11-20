Gov Cuomo Wins Emmy For "Masterful" COVID Press Conferences

Hollywood has never been afraid to shamelessly flaunt its allegiance to the Democratic Party, but handing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo an Emmy for his "masterful" COVID-19 press conferences seems like they're going too far.

Cuomo was awarded the International Emmy Founders Award, which has previously been given to a diverse group of characters, including both Steven Spielberg and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

The Emmy's announcement was accompanied by a Hollywood headshot of Cuomo with his 100-watt smile, a sign of a healthy and guilt-free conscience.

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

Cuomo's daily press briefings, which ended back in the summer (though he has been holding briefings again with increasing frequency lately) were broadcast by the MSM - CNN, MSNBC, CBS News, NBC News - into the homes of millions of terrified Americans. Unsurprisingly, Cuomo spent most of the summertime lull polishing off a book called "American Crisis: Lessons in Leadership".

Accepting the award might rub millions of New Yorkers struggling with mounting debts and dwindling savings, as the governor imposes new restrictions on non-essential business hours and public gatherings, while the city shutters schools for the more than 300k kids who were receiving in-person education.

Of course, Cuomo's press conferences haven't always gone smoothly for the governor. At one point, the New York Times was more focused on his "right-hand woman" Melissa DeRosa. And the other day, the governor got into it with a couple of reporters after trying to defend the clarity of the state's new measures, only to be contradicted by NYC when school closures were announced minutes later.

Cuomo's critics on the left and right knocked him over his shameless book-slinging, and now his Emmy win.

I'm old enough to remember when you published a book just last month with this title:



"American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" https://t.co/nEiyGBeQke — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 11, 2020

It's wild Andrew Cuomo wrote a book about conquering COVID-19 and the virus is raging unchecked through large swaths of New York State — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) November 18, 2020

Will the Pulitzer people award Cuomo with an honorary Pulitzer as well?