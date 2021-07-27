Gov. Newsom Panics, Pulls Kids From Summer Camp After Maskless Photo Of Son Surfaces

California Governor Gavin Newsom pulled his children from a summer camp after photos surfaced of his son attending without a mask while indoors - in clear violation of Newsom's own guidance.

And while the camp explicitly tells parents "Masks will not be enforced," Newsom - who's facing a recall - is playing it off like he had no idea.

"The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday. Their kids will no longer be attending the camp," said communications director, Erin Mellon, in a statement to Fox News.

Newsom has confirmed. His response is complete BS!



- State mandates everyone mask at “youth settings”

- His kid is 10, ineligible for vax.

- Camp basically advertises online they’re maskless (which is great!)

- Camp said masking left up to families

- Finds out from media?



7/ pic.twitter.com/iHrDwk9MWZ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

Oh but wait...

A parent sent the following literature from the camp to Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) - a group which recently filed a lawsuit against Newsom over masking requirements in classrooms.

A waiver form for kids to participate in camp sporting activities reads: " Masks will not be enforced . Please know that your child is more than welcome to wear a mask during camp."

This email was just sent by a parent attending the same camp. There is absolutely no way Newsom didn’t know.



“Masks will not be enforced. Please know that your child is more than welcome to wear a mask during camp”



Good for them! I now know why Newsom picked this camp.



9/ pic.twitter.com/63aUZVw2PW — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

Newsom's current guidance for children aged 2-11 is that masks should be worn during "camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities, including theater and music performances and band. Updated CDC guidance is forthcoming for youth settings."

California officials announced July 9 that students and teachers returning to the classroom this year will also be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. "We’re going to start with a requirement K through 12 that the year begins with masks," California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said at the time. "At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment." -Fox News

More:

This is laughable. Of course Newsom knew.



But say he didn’t. Why did they still attend when they arrived and saw no one in masks? Regarding French Laundry, he said he should have turned around and left. They didn’t.



He wants for his kids what we want for ours - normalcy. https://t.co/ydfv1HbLs6 — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 28, 2021

The incident is reminiscent of the French Laundry episode - in which Newsom apologized after he was caught dining with lobbyists and top brass from the California Medical Association last year against his own lockdown mandate.