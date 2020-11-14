Government Advisers Suggest Giving COVID-Free Brits "Permission" Wristbands

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Behavioral experts advising the British government have suggested giving people who test negative for coronavirus wristbands that would allow them to travel and enter venues, while those who didn’t have the wristband would remain under lockdown.

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) produced a PDF report in which it praised the example of Slovakia, where 97% of people who the government wanted to test complied.

The figure was so high because health authorities told those who refused the test that they would continue to be subject to lockdown measures and curfews, while those who complied were given paper certificates allowing them to exercise their freedoms.

A similar system is now being considered for Brits who would “get back some freedoms if they test negative” while having to wear paper wristbands “for easier recognition on whether they can enter venues.”

Respondents to the idea dismissed it as “medical tyranny,” although vast numbers of people are likely to comply if it means returning to some semblance of normality.

Presumably, the wristbands or something similar would also be used to denote those who have and have not taken the COVID vaccine when it arrives.

This would then give airports, sports stadiums, bars, restaurants and public transport operators free reign to block anyone who doesn’t have the wristband.

The wristbands would also have to use “smart technology” so they could be scanned to avoid people making fraudulent copies, meaning they could double as tracking devices.

A likelier outcome, which is being pushed by the World Economic Forum under their “Great Reset” agenda, is that people will be made to download an app that displays whether they tested negative for COVID or took the vaccine.

