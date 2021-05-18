Government Scientific Advisors Admit Using "Totalitarian" Fear Tactics To Control People During Pandemic, Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Scientists in the UK working as advisors for the government have expressed regret for using what they now admit to be “unethical” and “totalitarian” methods of instilling fear in the population in order to control behaviour during the pandemic, according to a report.

The London Telegraph reports the comments made by Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B), a sub-committee of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) the government’s chief scientific advisory group.

The report quotes a briefing from March 2020, as the first lockdown was decreed, that stated the government should drastically increase “the perceived level of personal threat” that the virus poses because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”.

One scientist with the SPI-B admits that “In March [2020] the Government was very worried about compliance and they thought people wouldn’t want to be locked down. There were discussions about fear being needed to encourage compliance, and decisions were made about how to ramp up the fear.”

The unnamed scientist adds that “The way we have used fear is dystopian.”

The scientist further confessed that “The use of fear has definitely been ethically questionable. It’s been like a weird experiment. Ultimately, it backfired because people became too scared.”

Another separate scientist on the subcommittee professed “You could call psychology ‘mind control’. That’s what we do… clearly we try and go about it in a positive way, but it has been used nefariously in the past.”

Another scientist warned that “We have to be very careful about the authoritarianism that is creeping in,” adding “people use the pandemic to grab power and drive through things that wouldn’t happen otherwise.”

According to the report, another researcher with the group acknowledged that “Without a vaccine, psychology is your main weapon,” adding that “Psychology has had a really good epidemic, actually.”

Yet another scientist on the subcommittee stated that they have been “stunned by the weaponisation of behavioural psychology” over the past year, and warned that “psychologists didn’t seem to notice when it stopped being altruistic and became manipulative.”

“They have too much power and it intoxicates them”, the scientist further warned.

The comments were collected by author Laura Dodsworth, for her book A State of Fear, out today, that explores the government’s actions during the pandemic.

⁦From ‘A State of Fear: how the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic’ https://t.co/gD6HFUkQqW — Laura Dodsworth (@BareReality) May 14, 2021

When the Telegraph asked the subcommittee for comment on the findings, SPI-B psychologist Gavin Morgan replied “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government.”

Morgan added that “By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.”

Commenting on the revelations, Conservative Steve Baker, a member of a group of anti-lockdown MPs said “If it is true that the state took the decision to terrify the public to get compliance with rules, that raises extremely serious questions about the type of society we want to become.”

“Do I fear that Government policy today is playing into the roots of totalitarianism? Yes, of course it is,” Baker urged.

🚨From the book by @BareReality:



🗣️"Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government." - SPI-B member



Story via @Telegraph,https://t.co/43oMh99H7e https://t.co/NcbxY0Gt2p — Steve Baker MP FRSA (@SteveBakerHW) May 15, 2021

The government state of fear continues minute by minute as government ministers are now suggesting that so called ‘freedom day’ in the UK (a situation where the government permits people to have basic rights is not freedom) on June 21st is under threat because a sizeable portion of the population is refusing to take the vaccine:

🚨 | NEW: There is a moral debate taking place in government with some arguing that they have a duty to prevent deaths among those who refused the vaccine, and others privately suggesting that vaccine refusers cannot hold back the rest of the country, even if some die@politico — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) May 17, 2021

🚨 | NEW: The UK remains on track for the June 21 date, however a significant minority of people are refusing to take the vaccine. A senior minister described this as the “principal threat to June 21”



Via @POLITICOEurope — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) May 17, 2021

