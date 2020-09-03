Goya CEO Is Back, Warning Dems The "Hatred & Destruction" Is Moving Latinos To Trump

Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

Just when the Democrats thought it was safe to go back into the leftist Latinx narrative, out comes the Goya CEO, Bob Unamue, and he's warning that "hatred and destruction" from the riotous destruction of small businesses are driving Latino voters to President Trump. He has that way of reading the reality.

Unamue spoke with JustTheNews's John Solomon, and painted Democrats an ugly, if real picture:

The rise in support for Trump is due to "fatigue over all the destruction and hatred, tearing down businesses, by people — a lot of people that are from outside the community — because if you're within the community, you're building it, you don't want to tear down what you just built," Robert Unanue, President and CEO, Goya Foods, told Just the News in a video interview. "And this is organized. People coming in from the outside to destroy. And so you know, we have two paths to take: Love and build, hate and destroy. We need to take the path of loving and building. And that's why we're looking at prosperity. How do we get our country back on our feet, and prosper in all aspects. So let's love. Let's build."

That "outside the community" dynamic is very well known in much of the Latino community, with Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans familiar with politically organized "turba" repudiation mobs, sent in by communist rulers from outside the community to attack dissidents in their homes, as well as foreign "Sandalista" influences on domestic communist regimes. That would be the same Sandalistas so beloved of Bernie Sanders and Bill de Blasio, with the latter having actual experience as a bona fide Sandalista supporting the oppressive communist regime in Nicaragua in the 1980s and 1990s. To Latinos who have fled such hellholes, and who are now overrepresented in the entrepreneurial and startup communities here, this is a familiar memory, this is something that truly disgusts them. Goya itself was the target of this vile leftist mob, vowing to boycott the entire brand based on Unamue's kind words to President Trump at a White House event in July, a courtesy he also extended to President Obama earlier. Unamue refused to back down and the boycott bombed, with boycott loudmouth celebrity Chrissie Teigen last seen using Goya products anyway. Boycott for thee but not for me.

And Unamue's completely right that these voters are moving to Trump. Solomon cites a two-point rise in pan-Latino favorability to 32%, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll, a steady rise from far lower numbers in the past, particularly with past Republican leaders and presidential candidates. The trend keeps rising.

And even a Latinx-type polling activist group shows very poor numbers for Joe Biden to start with - take a look at this meager offering from UnidosUS for Joe here.

It's more than just riots driving Latinos to Trump. The stellar Trump economy, with its tax cuts and deregulation led to record-low Latino unemployment which has to be a plus.

Here's another thing: The Latino community was hit harder than others by the COVID shutdowns, with huge job losses. Who's trying to open the economy and who's trying to obey "science" and "the experts." More points for Trump.

Here's a third thing: President Trump has made life either difficult or else hellish for Marxist forces in Latin America, where many Latinos still have ties.

Venezuelan-American voters, known as "MAGAzolanos" in Miami and Doral, Florida are speaking out and making ads. Cuban-Americans are very strong Trump supporters. Puerto Ricans on the mainland have reason to like President Trump too, given his criticism of their corrupt and incompetent socialists back on the island. And Colombian-American voters have been gratified to have seen Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials speak out against the travesty of FARC Marxist narcoterrorists walking around free under the travesty "peace" deal, while the great liberator of their country, former President Alvaro Uribe, languishes under house arrest. It's sickening and little known to the press coverage here, it's been noted with favorability in the Colombian-American community.

With factors like these, and with Democrats still strongly allied with Sandalistas such as Sanders and De Blasio who have praised Latin American hellhole regimes and their filthy corrupt Marxist dictators, how can the numbers not rise?

The Goya CEO knew firsthand that the boycott against his company was going to be a dud, and now he's saying Latinos are moving favorably toward Trump. He didn't build his tiny kitchen-table business into a global behemoth by being stupid, woke, and naive. He knows the score. And he's just handed the Democrats some very sour news compared to their 'take-'em-for-granted' expectations.