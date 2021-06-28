Green Party Implodes In Germany

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Talk of a Green government in Germany collapsed along with support for the party.

At the end of April and beginning of May, support for the Green Party surged, briefly putting them in first place.

Talk of a Green government ensued. Take a look at the turn of events.

Germany, Kantar poll:



CDU/CSU-EPP: 28% (+1)

GRÜNE-G/EFA: 19% (-1)

SPD-S&D: 17%

FDP-RE: 11% (-1)

AfD-ID: 10%

LINKE-LEFT: 7%



+/- vs. 9-15 June 2021



Fieldwork: 15-22 June 2021

Sample size: 1,430



Think Germans are Green?

There are polls, and there are polls that explain the polls. The latter are the interesting ones. An Infratest dimap poll, published June 10, debunked one of the more persistent myths about Germany - that it is naturally a green country. Germany has a strong Green party, but there is a specific history to that, one that one should not be confused with general attitudes in society. Here are some of the highlights. Should the state outlaw behaviour that is particularly damaging to the climate? 53% say No. Are you in favour of higher petrol prices? 75% say No. Should the government encourage a shift from fuel-driven to electrical cars? 57% say No. The Greens are back to where they were at the beginning of the year, at around 20-22% - which we think is where the current core support lies.

The above snips are courtesy of Eurointelligence.

Next Election

The next German Federal election is September 26.

It is difficult to envision any strong coalition based on the most recent polls. It is difficult to put together something that adds up to 50% that actually makes any sense.

Recall the Yellow Vest Protests

Anyone recall the Yellow Vest Protests in France when French President emmanuel Macron tried to hike the gas tax to pay for clean energy.

The protests (riots is a better word given the violence) began on November 17, 2018 and went on for a year.

Switzerland Referendum

People may say they want Green policies but no one wants to pay for them.

That was the message just a week ago when Swiss Reject Climate Change With Zoomers and Millennials Leading the Way