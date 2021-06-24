Gun Sanctuary Movement Erupts, 61% of US Counties Now Protect Second Amendment

One of the most important stories of the year, so far, is the massive surge in Second Amendment sanctuaries at the state, county, and local levels, entirely ignored by liberal media.

More than 61% of American Counties are Now Second Amendment Sanctuaries https://t.co/vm5gkNmBqg — Sanctuary Counties (@SanctuaryCounty) June 21, 2021

According to Noah Davis of sanctuarycounties.com, "1,930 counties that are protected by Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at either the state or county level... this represents 61.39% of all of the counties in the United States of America."

The mainstream media seems to be ignoring the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement because they're only focused on Biden's administration war on the National Rifle Association and the eventual banning or at least limitations of certain types of weapons.

As the movement grows and more and more counties become Second Amendment sanctuaries, President Biden's war on guns might have hit a roadblock.

Days ago, we reported all 29 sheriffs in Utah have "pledged to do everything within their power to steadfastly protect the Second Amendment and all other individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in April that Biden might issue executive orders concerning gun control.

If Biden moves forward with his gun control dreams, people who are gun owners on both sides of the political aisle will be frustrated with the administration at a time when the country is descending into socio-economic chaos.