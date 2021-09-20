Gunman Kills At Least 6 At Russian University - Terrified Students & Faculty Jumped From Buildings

A horrific school shooting in Russia's large central city of Perm has left at least six people dead and 28 injured. Terrified students and faculty were filmed jumping out of windows at a university campus as a gun-wielding young man walked across campus and into buildings opening fire.

CNN reports that "A suspect in the shooting was arrested and wounded after resisting law enforcement officers, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, a state body that handles major crimes." Unconfirmed social media video appeared to show the shooter suffered multiple wounds and paramedics initiated life-saving steps at the scene.

Screenshots via Sputnik

The Russian Ministry of Health later said that 19 of the injured were in local hospitals for gunshot wounds. Others among the wounded may have been injured trying to escape, as shocking video showed people dangling from second story windows before falling.

They were desperately attempting to escape the killer's rampage inside the building.

Gunman attacks a university in the Russian city of Perm. Deaths and injuries being reported.



Faculty and students were filmed jumping out of windows pic.twitter.com/DyNHPEaLwR — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021

According to media reports, the person believed to be the gunman may be a student at the university, and posted a social media image of himself posing with a rifle and bullets, as well as a black helmet:

The gunman reportedly said, "I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realized the time had come to do what I dreamt of." The post was eventually taken down.

The Monday incident comes months after seven school children were killed and 16 injured at a school in Kazan. Similarly a young man went on a rampage and methodically murdered people as he strolled through campus.

Video of the alleged shooter walking across campus



“Lock the door!”

“He just shot someone!”



A man who appears to have been shot can be seen at the end pic.twitter.com/Z75ey6Ec5U — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021

After the Kazan shooting, Putin urged his government to impose more stringent gun ownership regulations and requirements.

Until these latest incidents, such mass shootings were relatively rare in Russia and Eastern Europe in general when compared to prior years in the United States, where multiple mass shootings would happen yearly.