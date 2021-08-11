Accenture Breached: Hackers Will Release Data "In Coming Hours"

Accenture, the consulting giant that was spun off from the rest of now-defunct accounting giant Arthur Andersen following the collapse of Enron, has been targeted by a ransomware hacker who claims to have penetrated the firm's defenses and will release a cache of stolen data in several hours, CNBC reports.

Washington reporter Eamon Javers broke the news via tweet, though there were whispers about the hack earlier in the day.

A hacker group using Lockbit Ransomware says they have hacked the consulting firm Accenture and will release data in several hours, CNBC has learned. They are also offering to sell insider Accenture information to interested parties. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 11, 2021

The hackers reportedly used ransomware, and have offered to sell the "insider" information to anybody interested. A Dark Web post quoted by CNBC says "These people are beyond privacy and security. I really hope that their services are better than what I saw as an insider. If you're interested in buying some databases, reach us." According to Le Parisien, the Lockbit cyber criminal gang published the threat to unveil the data on its Dark Web page.

The firm confirmed the hack, and claimed it identified the irregular activity and immediately contained the matter by isolating the affected servers.

And while Accenture says its systems have been "restored", there's no telling what the hackers might release in the coming hours.

Accenture shares tumbled on the news: