Half-Dozen Democrat Mayors In Minnesota Endorse Trump, Say Biden 'Did Nothing' For Working Class

The Democratic mayors of six small towns in Minnesota have rejected Joe Biden as having 'moved too far to the left,' and are instead supporting President Trump, according to Breitbart.

"Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades," reads a Friday letter from Mayors Larry Cuffe of Virginia (city), John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth and Andrea Zupancich of Babbit.

Under Democrats, they continue, "We have watched as our constituents' jobs left not only the Iron Rage, but our country. By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere."

Today, we don't recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats.We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us. Yet, four years ago, something wonderful happened. Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States, and he stood up to China, implemented tax cuts and fought for the working class. Now, four years later, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and for the first time in a very long time, locals are hopeful because of this President's policies and willingness to fight for us. Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation.

The letter ends with a formal endorsement of President Trump for "four more years."