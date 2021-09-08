"Harmful Language" Trigger Warning Added To US Constitution On National Archives Website

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The official National Archives website has added a trigger warning to the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights which cautions that the documents contain “harmful language.”

Yes, really.

“The National Archives have now put a disclaimer on their website that our historical documents may include Harmful Content,” tweeted Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado).

“They even slapped this warning on the Constitution. We tried to tell you the Left wanted to get rid of it!”

The National Archives have now put a disclaimer on their website that our historical documents may include Harmful Content.



They even slapped this warning on the Constitution.



We tried to tell you the Left wanted to get rid of it! pic.twitter.com/UeJtqgudMm — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 7, 2021

As part of the National Archives’ “institutional commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility,” it is now flagging “potentially harmful content,” which is defined as reflecting “racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes” or being “discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more.”

“What are we becoming?” former Trump DHS secretary Ken Cuccinelli asked in a tweet. “Are you kidding me?”

The development is not surprising given that a National Archives task force insisted earlier this summer that the historical portrayal of the founding fathers has previously been “too positive.”

The group also demanded that the National Archives’ Rotunda building, which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, be considered an example of “structural racism.”

It asked that new descriptions be added to “contextualize the records,” and notes placed to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

A safe space was even requested so people who couldn’t handle words such as “elderly,” “handicapped” and “illegal alien” be given an area in which they could escape from presumably suffering some kind of panic attack.

The American left went from holding a casual disregard to the history and founding of their own country to weaponizing Critical Race Theory as a means of subverting its entire historical basis.

Good luck in the coming war with China.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.