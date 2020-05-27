Kamala Harris Reportedly Top Contender For Biden VP

Barely a week after a trial balloon about the Biden campaign vetting Amy Klobuchar - aka the stapler assassin - revived speculation about the doddering nominee's hunt for a VP in the middle of a pandemic (likely dealing a serious blow to the bank accounts of big-wig political consultants) - several anonymously-sourced reports have claimed that Sen. Kamala Harris, who was among the first wave of would-be "frontrunners" to drop out of the race, is Biden's top pick.

Oh my fuck https://t.co/AR2UUtmZL3 — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) May 27, 2020

We must admit, the headline provoked a big ol' belly laugh.

What's so comical about all this? Well, the notion that Biden is leaning toward Harris, a faux-progressive who is widely despised by the Sanders-loving lefties he need to show up on election day in droves, seems like an obviously poor choice. Is this just the latest sign of the former VP's purportedly deteriorating mental state?

Assuming the coronavirus doesn't suddenly spring back to life across the US in September, Biden needs a VP who will, above all, help him pick up traction with the swing voters in the Midwest who handed Trump his upset victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago. That's why Klobuchar was such a common-sense pick: her Midwestern roots and popularity in the region. Did the Minnesota Senator's famously prickly personality get in the way of her prospects? And remember, Biden has already promised to pick a woman, which is why Andrew Cuomo is out of the question.

Or is there, perhaps, another motive?

Last week: Biden was vetting Klobuchar as leading VP candidate



This week: Kamala Harris now VP frontrunner



What changed? pic.twitter.com/Lnc1hVJAcR — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) May 27, 2020

For what it's worth, the insiders at Vanity Fair predicted this weeks ago.

But is Biden really ready to let go one of the most punishing smackdowns he suffered during the debates?

Perhaps a better question: Does he even remember this?

Or maybe Harris has embraced another approach?