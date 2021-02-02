Here Comes "Budget Reconciliation": What Happens Next

On Monday, congressional Democrats released a budget resolution for FY2021 that, when passed, will give them the option to pass coronavirus relief legislation through the reconciliation process with a simple majority in the Senate without Republican support. After President Biden met with ten moderate Republican senators, the White House quickly signaled its support for passing COVID-relief through the budget reconciliation process, which appears set to begin as soon as today.

*SENATE TO VOTE TODAY TO BEGIN BUDGET RESOLUTION DEBATE: SCHUMER

If - or rather when - it is approved, Goldman writes this process would pose upside risk to its $1.1 trillion (5% of GDP) assumption for additional fiscal stimulus, although it does not see it rising as high as the initial Biden proposal of $1.9 trillion.

Here is a breakdown of what is coming next, courtesy of Goldman's Alec Philips