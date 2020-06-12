"He's Not All There" - Trump Slams Biden, Insists He Will "Do Other Things" If He Loses In November

During an afternoon Fox News interview, President Trump again repudiated Joe Biden's claim that Trump would need to be escorted out of the White House by the military, and slammed the former VP as "not all there."

Asked what he would do instead of triggering a constitutional crisis if he doesn't repeat his 2016 electoral college triumph, Trump says he would move on from politics to do "other things".

“Joe is just not all there. Everybody knows it. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News. “And certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, go on and do other things.”

Biden told Trevor Noah during his Wednesday night appearance on 'the Daily Show' said he was convinced that Trump wouldn't leave the White House willingly if he loses in November, and instead would likely need to be escorted out by the military. Trump won the electoral college by a solid margin in 2016, but lost the popular vote by a margin of roughly 3 million votes.

Heaping more insults on the former VP and again playing on Biden's reputation for gaffes and stumbles, Trump said "Joe has created his own safe space in the basement of wherever he is...and he doesn't come out."

Trump added that he hopes he wins in November, but would certainly accept defeat should he lose, though he believes that would be "a very sad thing for our country."

Watch the clip below:

