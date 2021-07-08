"Hide Your Grandparents": Cuomo Vows To Handle Gun Violence Like He Did COVID-19

Elderly New Yorkers beware; Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) vowed on Thursday to tackle the state's skyrocketing gun violence in the same manner as he administration dealt with COVID - in which he notably ordered COVID patients to be housed in elder care facilities - where the most vulnerable live, leading to countless unnecessary deaths.

"We know how to deal with an epidemic," he said during a briefing. "We wanna do with gun violence, what we just did with COVID," he said.

Cuomo's comment sparked immediate ridicule:

everyone hide your grandparents https://t.co/Eg1e0DszYp — shoe (@shoe0nhead) July 8, 2021

Oh shit... Cuomo's just going to show up and shoot your grandparents now. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2021

Kill more people, lie about the death toll and then write book about it? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 8, 2021

Arming my grandma — Ford Freestar (@IronVanReborn) July 8, 2021

Let's also remember that several Cuomo aides were reportedly feeding deliberately false data to the DoJ and suppressing a Health Department report that threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths, according to an April report in the New York Times.

An impending Health Department report threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus than the Cuomo administration had previously made public. Ms. DeRosa and other top aides expressed concern about the higher death toll, and, after their intervention, the number - which had appeared in the second sentence of the report - was removed from the final version. The revisions occurred as the governor was on the brink of a huge payoff: a book deal that ended with a high offer of more than $4 million, according to people with knowledge of the book’s bidding process. -NYT

In February, Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers over a decision to withhold the state's nursing-home COVID-19 death toll out of fear that it would be "used against us" by the Trump Justice Department, according to the New York Post.

Perhaps Cuomo will simply make it legal for gang members to possess firearms, while taking every possible step to prevent law-abiding citizens from defending themselves?