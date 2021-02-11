Hillary Clinton Calls GOP Lawmakers Voting To Acquit Trump 'Co-Conspirators'

Hillary Clinton, whose campaign paid a guy to fabricate Russian conspiracy theories against Donald Trump during the 2016 US election, says that Republican Senators who vote to acquit the former president for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are "co-conspirators."

"If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense," Clinton said in a Wednesday tweet. "It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators."

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Clinton's tweet came before the second day of Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, during which Democrats argued that former President Trump incited an angry mob to 'storm' the Capitol on Jan 6. Five people died during the attack.

The impeachment has been largely viewed as nothing more than political theater, with only six Republicans out of the 17 required to convict were willing to cross the aisle last week and vote that the impeachment was constitutional and should proceed.