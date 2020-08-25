Hillary Clinton Says Biden Should Not Accept Results Of The 2020 Election

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton said Joe Biden shouldn’t concede the election because the final results of the election will likely drag out due to mail-in ballots.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said in an interview on Tuesday. “I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” she claimed. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

She went on:

“We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places,” Clinton said, urging people to become poll workers in November.

And even if you do concede, always blame the Russians?

President Donald Trump said Monday that mail-in voting access is a politically motivated plan hatched by Democrats.

“What they’re doing is using COVID to steal an election,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention. “They’re using COVID to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election. We can’t do that.” “Eighty million mail-in ballots they’re working on, sending them out to people that didn’t ask for them,” Trump added. “And it’s not fair and it’s not right, and it’s not going to be possible to tabulate, in my opinion.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Some political observers have said that a winner of the presidential contest might not be declared on Election Day due to mail-in voting delays. The mail-in voting push is designed to curb the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Trump, in recent months, has criticized mail-in voting efforts, accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) earlier this week asserted in an interview that Trump is trying “to scare people from voting, to intimidate them by saying he’s going to have law enforcement people at the polls.”

“But ignore him,” she said, “because his purpose is to diminish the vote, to suppress the vote.”

Meanwhile, congressional lawmakers questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about whether recent reforms at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) were political in nature.

“I am not engaged in sabotaging the election,” DeJoy told lawmakers. Last week, he announced that he would suspend some operational and organizational changes that he made, saying that he does not want to create the appearance of a conflict of interest.