Hillary Taunts Trump In 2020 Tweet Tease

Hillary Clinton('s social media team) fired off a response to President Trump's Tuesday tweet that "Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race," adding "Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!"

Hitting back, Hillary Clinton's Twitter account responded:

"Don't tempt me. Do your job."

As we noted earlier Tuesday, speculation is rampant that Clinton is going to enter the 2020 presidential race for a third bite at the apple.

***

The jump in popularity comes as Joe Biden faces uncomfortable questions over whether he abused his position as Vice President to engage in profiteering with his son Hunter in Ukraine and China.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren was caught in yet another lie about her past - after video and documentary evidence disproved her claim that she was fired from a teaching job for being "visibly pregnant," when in truth she left voluntarily (a claim Warren has doubled down on).

On Monday, a Rasmussen poll had Hillary "neck-and-neck" with President Trump in a hypothetical rematch despite a majority (71%) responding that she shouldn't run.

If Hillary does (pant)suit up for a rematch Vs. Trump, it's sure to be an even more exciting than their 2016 match-up, as the Clinton campaign's funding of the infamous 'Steele Dossier' is well known, while the pro-Clinton Ukraine election meddling narrative is just starting to take off.

If and when Rudy Giuliani testifies in front of the Senate, it's all going to be under a glowing Congressional spotlight.