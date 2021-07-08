Hitchens Warns 'Your Grandkids Will Still Be Wearing Masks In 2050'

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Prominent British author Peter Hitchens warns that if people continue to blithely accept lockdown restrictions, their grandchildren will still be wearing masks in 2050 and no one will remember why.

“If people don’t object to this now, their grandchildren will be wearing masks in the 2050s, although nobody will remember why,” tweeted Hitchens.

If people don't object to this now, their grandchildren will be wearing masks in the 2050s, although nobody will remember why. https://t.co/1EbkLMPy8M — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) July 6, 2021

He was responding to a new report which reveals that despite the UK government vowing to lift all lockdown and mask restrictions for “freedom day” on July 19th, airlines, shops and other businesses will keep them in place.

Both Ryanair and EasyJet responded to the government’s announcement by vowing to force people to continue to muzzle up indefinitely.

“In order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country,” said the airline in a statement.

EasyJet struck a similar tone, announcing,

“At present, there are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review.”

“They will join businesses in other sectors which have decided to refuse custom from people who don’t follow Government “advice” after July 19th,” writes Michael Curzon.

So in other words, whatever the government says, because it will not explicitly forbid companies from enforcing mask mandates, so-called “freedom day” is nothing of the kind and restrictions will de facto remain in place indefinitely.

This will be music to the ears of SAGE government advisers like Susan Michie, an avowed Communist who insists that people should be forced to wear masks “forever.”

Back in February 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”

A peer-reviewed study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

“1.8 per cent of those wearing masks caught Covid, compared to 2.1 per cent of the control group. As a result, it seems that any effect masks have on preventing the spread of the disease in the community is small.”

