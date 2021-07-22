To Honor Black Lives Matter, NFL Will Play The Black National Anthem Before Every Game

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mandated the Black National Anthem before every football game.

Expect to Hear the Black National Anthem

The NFL has announced it will play the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before each game in the 2021-22 season as part of a $250 million investment towards social justice.“We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a video released last June addressing racial injustice. “Without Black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players coaches, fans and staff.” “We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a video released last June addressing racial injustice. “Without Black players, there would be no National Football League, and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of Black players coaches, fans and staff.” Last August, Goodell also appeared on Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man YouTube show, addressing the league’s handling of kneeling and other peaceful protests against racism.

In Honor of Black Lives Matter

The league taking the oppurtunity to play “Lift every voice and sing” (the black national anthem) is sweet. It’s a great way to honor those who started this movement year and years ago. — Chris Conley (@FlightConley) July 3, 2020

NFL Honors Marxists

The founder of Black Lives Matter is a Marxist. And the NFL is honoring those who founded the movement.

Please consider the April 15, Chicago Tribune column What was Marx’s position on high-end real estate? Ask BLM’s Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and a self-described “trained Marxist,” is extremely upset with media outlets reporting on her $3.2 million portfolio of luxury homes, including one in ritzy Topanga Canyon, California, and another in Georgia with an airplane hanger. The New York Post also reported that Khan-Cullors and her wife looked at some multimillion-dollar homes at the Albany Resort in the Bahamas, where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods hang out. “What was Karl Marx’s position on snapping up high end real estate?” tweeted RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan. Khan-Cullors explained her Marxist training and ideology in an interview with Jared Ball of The Real News Network. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

Radical Marxist Agenda Will Continue

Also consider Black Lives Matter Leader Resigns, but This Radical Marxist Agenda Will Continue.

Over the last 10 months, Patrisse Cullors led the main Black Lives Matters group to significant success: assembling a $100 million war chest, getting a bill introduced in Congress and critical race theory curricula distributed to unsuspecting children in 14,000 school districts, and achieving enough cultural cachet to partner with the musical "Hamilton." Yet the self-avowed Marxist resigned suddenly last week. Cullors resigned amid allegations of financial improprieties, criticism of her purchase of million-dollar homes, and a radical leftward turn that saw her asking two months ago for not just the elimination of the police force, but also of jails, prisons and the court system. All of that has led to tanking public support for BLM. That opulent lifestyle has in no way diminished the communist instincts of the woman who once described herself as a "trained Marxist" (which is true: she was recruited and trained by Eric Mann, a former member of the Weather Underground terrorist group who still seeks world revolution). It’s not clear if Cullors’ resignation means she will fade away. Along with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, also committed Marxists, Cullors founded BLM in 2013.

Why Stop With the Black National Anthem?

Why not a Hispanic national anthem or an Asian-American national anthem. What about a native American national anthem?

It increasingly looks like Black Lives Matter is a euphemism for Only Blacks Matter.

None of this belongs in sports. Instead of giving tributes to Marxists while pretending it's about something else, I have a simple suggestion: Play Ball.