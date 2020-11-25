China's Xi Belatedly Congratulates Biden On Victory, Hopes For "Win-Win Cooperation"

On Wednesday Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a belated message of congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden for his election victory, reports Xinhua state news agency.

Though most world leaders had issued formal messages in the days following the AP calling the ultra-tight race which unusually wasn't called until the Saturday following Nov.4, this is the first acknowledgement Xi has given to Biden's win.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Joe Biden raise their glasses in a toast during a luncheon at the State Department, in Washington, Sept. 25, 2015. Via Reuters

Xinhua wrote of Xi's message that the PRC leader "pointed out that promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations not only conforms to the fundamental interests of the two peoples, but also is the common expectation of the international community."

And further according to the state media paraphrase:

"It is hoped that both sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations, and work with other countries and the international community to advance the noble cause of world peace and development."

China's foreign ministry had initially issued a tentative congratulations to Biden on Nov.13, but Xi remained among a handful of world leaders that included the heads of Brazil, Mexico, and Russia to hold out issuing a formal acknowledgment of the results.

According to Axios, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on the same day called Vice President-elect Harris to offer congratulations.

Meanwhile it appears Beijing is hoping for a "reset" in relations but is remaining ultra-cautious in its optimism.

But the pattern of Trump's last weeks in office has already been to bring an onslaught of continued pressure, including the recent expansion of sanctions on Chinese companies with links to the PLA military, against China.