House Delivers Impeachment Article To Senate But Biden Doesn't Think Trump Will Be Convicted

The House delivered its single impeachment article against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, setting the stage for a February 8 trial.

Just three Senate Republicans were present during the formal delivery of the article; Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney and Roger Marshall.

Senators will get sworn in as jurors on Tuesday, according to a previous statement by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), while both the impeachment managers who will argue the House Democrats' case, and Trump's defense team, will have time to draft and file legal briefs, according to CNBC.

The managers, headed by lead manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., carried the article across the Capitol to the Senate on Monday in masked pairs as part of a formal procession. As Raskin read the charge against Trump, a smattering of senators wearing face coverings looked on from within the chamber. -CNBC

Ironically, Trump - the only president to be impeached twice by the House - is unlikely to be convicted according to none other than President Biden, who told CNN he believed the outcome would be different if Trump had six months left in office - but that he doubts the required 17 GOP senators will vote to convict.

Which begs the question if the entire exercise is moot, then why do it as it will only further polarize the already deeply divided US society and certainly not help the "unity" that Biden is allegedly striving to achieve.

Trump was charged by the House with incitement of insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by, as House Democrats claim, 'falsely claiming that widespread election fraud cost him the 2020 election,' and then encouraging his supporters to show up and challenge the electoral college count. According to the article, Trump "threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government," and "thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

NEW: GOP Sen. Roger Wicker says he will vote against impeachment.



"A second impeachment trial is sure to inflame partisan tensions and could poison the cooperative spirit we need in a 50-50 Senate." pic.twitter.com/isld2C9pwB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 26, 2021



South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers will defend Trump during the trial, while the nine House impeachment managers are Democratic Reps.Raskin, Diana DeGette of Colorado, David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Joaquin Castro of Texas, Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu of California, Stacey Plaskett, the delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania and Joe Neguse of Colorado. (via CNBC).