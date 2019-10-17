House Democrat And Trump Nemesis Elijah Cummings Dies

Elijah Cummings, the long-serving Democratic congressman and chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has passed away at the age of 68. Cummings has been a major figure in Democratic politics during the Trump era. As chairman of the House oversight committee, he has been deeply involved into investigations into President Trump.

Recently, Cummings was the target of a spate of angry Trump tweets as the president raged about "rat-infested" Baltimore and Maryland's 7th district, which Cummings represents.

He is also a key figure in the House's impeachment investigation into Trump.

According to a statement released by his office, the Congressman died at approximately 2:45 am Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Born and raised in Baltimore, Cummings served 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates and became the first African American in Maryland history to be named Spearker Pro Tem. He was first elected to represent the 7th district in 1996, and was roughly halfway through his 12th term in office when he died.