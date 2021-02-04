House Democrats Formally Request Trump Testify Under Oath During Impeachment Trial

House Democrats have formally asked former President Trump to testify under oath during next week's Senate impeachment trial, according to a Thursday report from the Associated Press.

The request was made in a letter from House impeachment managers, which suggests they intend to present "an aggressive case," for which they have charged Trump with inciting a mob of supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 (through an open door).

In the letter, Rep Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers, asked that Trump provide testimony “either before or during the Senate impeachment trial,” and under cross examination, about his conduct on Jan. 6, as early as Monday and not later than next Thursday, Feb. 11. Raskin said that Trump questioned critical facts in the case “notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense.” “In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote. -Associated Press

If Trump refuses to testify, they will use it against him in trial, according to Raskin, who noted that former presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton provided testimony while in office, and that the Supreme Court has held that Trump is not immune from the legal process.

"If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction)," Raskin concluded.

Trump spox Jason Miller, meanwhile, doesn't expect Trump to testify, but that if he did, the former President would 'knock this thing out in about 15 minutes.'

Trump spox @JasonMillerinDC told Newsmax this morning he doesn't expect Trump to testify at his own Senate impeachment trial, but if he did, Trump would "knock this thing out in about 15 minutes"https://t.co/AbnelJcm3x -- from @JerryDunleavy for @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/a6e2dlXQf9 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) February 4, 2021

Additionally, during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told host Sean Hannity that any Democratic attempt to bring in witnesses to discuss Trump’s alleged role in inciting the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6 would open up a chance for Republicans to bring up Harris’ own words regarding the much more destructive riots the country saw over the summer.

“If you’re going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris’ tape played where she bailed people out of jail,” Graham said.

“What more could you do to incite future violence than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops?” he said.

“How is that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for, my Democratic colleagues. Be careful what you wish for.”