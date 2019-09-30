House Democrats Subpoena Giuliani Over 'Scheme' To Investigate Biden

Congressional Democrats have subpoenaed President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for documents and other evidence in 'two politically-motivated investigations' - one of which they say constitutes election interference in next year's US election.

The subpoena was not unexpected.

In a Monday letter from House Committee Chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Giuliani is ordered to hand over "text messages, phone records, and other communications," related to his communications with the government of Ukraine, which Trump and Giuliani have admitted to asking for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters," reads the letter.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President," the letter continues. "A growing public record, including your own statements, indicates that the President, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations."

The letter points to a September 19 CNN interview in which Giuliani admits "of course" he asked Ukraine to look into Biden - who openly bragged about withholding $1 billion in US loan guarantees unless they fired a prosecutor investigating a company whose board Hunter Biden sat on to the tune of $600,000 per year.

CNN's @ChrisCuomo: "Did you ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?"@RudyGiuliani: "Of course I did"



President Trump's attorney says he had spoken with a Ukrainian official about Joe Biden's possible role in that government's dismissal of a prosecutor who investigated Biden's son. pic.twitter.com/hqmqtmx2VW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 20, 2019

The letter also notes more recent statements by Giuliani that he is "in possession of evidence - in the form of text messages, phone records, and other communications - indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump Administration officials may have been involved in this scheme."