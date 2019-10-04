House Democrats Target Mike Pence Over Ukraine; Peddle Fiction Over Trump-Zelensky 'Favor'

House Democrats on Friday roped Vice President Mike Pence into their investigation into whether President Trump "jeopardized national security" by asking Ukraine to investigate what looks like obvious corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In a letter from Democratic House Committee Chairs Eliot Engel (NY), Adam Schiff (CA) and Elijah Cummings (MD), Pence is given a deadline of October 15 to turn over all documents related to President Trump's April 21 and July 25 phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The letter also requests all communications between administration officials regarding the calls, as well as information concerning Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's efforts to investigate or pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Of note, the letter danced around a popular lie about the call between Trump and Zelensky:

According to the record, President Trump stated, "I would like you to do us a favor though." He also stated, "I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it."

The letter then jumps to a transcript of the July 25 phone call in which Trump said "There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great."

Meanwhile, House Democrats purposely conflate Trump's "favor" - which was actually for the investigation of the DNC servers involving their contractor Crowdstrile - and the Biden investigation.

The word "favor" and "Bidens" are not related upon a simple read of the transcript.

Transcript in which the word "favor" has nothing to do with the Bidens

If Pence refuses to comply, the chairmen say it "shall constitute evidence of obstruction" in their impeachment inquiry.

For those keeping track - Rep. Schiff lied when he said his office had no contact with the whistleblower (which earned him 'four Pinocchios' from the Washington Post). Schiff also fabricated a quote from the Trump-Zelensky call which he read during an official hearing.

And now, he and two other House Democratic chairs are doing their best narrative shaping by misrepresenting more facts.