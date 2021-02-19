House Releases Text Of $1.9 Trillion Stimulus - Which Includes $15 Hourly Minimum Wage Hike

House Budget Chair Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) has released the nearly 600-page combined text of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes a federal minimum wage hike that President Biden insisted wouldn't happen after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said it was a non-starter.

STIMULUS: House Budget Chair @RepJohnYarmuth releases combined text of $1.9T measure https://t.co/MQlLNIbuOI — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 19, 2021

Under the new bill, the minimum wage will increase to $9.50 an hour as soon as the bill is passed, raising to $11.00 an hour one year later, $12.50 two years later, $14.00 three years later, and $15.00 an hour beginning the fourth year following passage of the legislation.

So the question is - why did Democrats intentionally include the minimum wage hike which they knew would result - at minimum - in a battle which would require rewriting the stimulus package?

On Thursday, Manchin told advocates for a $15 minimum wage that he was more open to a compromise that would raise it to $11 per hour, according to AP. If Manchin remains steadfast in his opposition to the $15 level, it would mean the bill can't pass unless at least one Republican were to join every other Senate Democrat in voting for the legislation, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.

Read the entire bill below: