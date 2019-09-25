This Is How 21 Celebrities Reacted When They Found Out An Impeachment Inquiry Is Going To Happen...

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

Well, that sure escalated quickly. Rather than waiting until the end of the week, on Tuesday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to announce that a formal impeachment inquiry is being initiated. Needless to say, leftist celebrities all over America greatly rejoiced at this news. In fact, for many of them it was essentially the equivalent of having Thanksgiving, Christmas, a birthday party, the Super Bowl and winning the lottery all rolled into one giant drug-fueled celebration. After “suffering” so much since Donald Trump won the election in November 2016, this surprise announcement gave many of them hope that they may soon be rid of their orange-haired tormentor forever. Of course in the end the only thing that is really going to matter is what the 53 Republicans in the Senate decide to do once the House inevitably votes to impeach, but for the moment the Hollywood elite couldn’t be happier.

The following is how 21 celebrities responded on Twitter when they found out that an impeachment inquiry is actually going to happen…

🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!!! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!

https://t.co/2DhtEdLGIn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2019

We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/Svwqw3RWAh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2019

Here we go! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 24, 2019

Not a perfect country, but one thing is inarguable: America wasn’t founded to be an authoritarian state. Impeach Trump. We’re accountable to the law. He must be. Hammer him. Trump and any other Americans who favor authoritarianism can find another country. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 24, 2019

Dear Trump voters He betrayed your trust He betrayed America You deserve better than him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

Ya whistlblower complaint – being withheld from Congress RT @sponson: @johncusack I’ll go further – there is something in report both Republicans and Democrats already DO know about, that goes way farther. It’s the only plausible explanation for the events of the last few days. — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 24, 2019

If they vote to CONVICT, they could INSTANTLY free the @GOP of this TRAITOR @realDonaldTrump and present an actual PATRIOT for the American people to vote for as President in the 2020 election. Thank about that and let’s move quickly. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 24, 2019

“A Republic, if you can keep it.” — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 24, 2019

I am so moved right now. I am hopeful for the first time in a long time. #NancyPelosi #justice #oversight — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 24, 2019

Me too. America is aching for justice, for repudiation of Trump’s appalling contempt for our deepest values. https://t.co/bb6wTcra9d — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) September 24, 2019

While we’re at it, can we get rid of Pence as well? He’s a menace and no friend to women, the LGBT community, immigrants… the list goes on and on. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 24, 2019

If you’ve called your Rep about impeachment before, you need to call them today. If you’ve never called before, you need to call today. This is a critical moment. This link shows where your Rep stands, and how to contact them. Use it, then CALL. 🇺🇸https://t.co/2lKpXOEBy9 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 24, 2019

Wow.

We haven’t seen this much euphoria in Hollywood since the state of California legalized marijuana.

Of course if Trump is ultimately not impeached and he goes on to win the 2020 election, Hollywood will become a pit of bitterness and despair unlike anything that we have ever seen before.

So perhaps they should not celebrate too much just yet. The game is far from over, and there are many twists and turns still ahead.

As I was pondering how these celebrities responded to the latest political developments in Washington, a very profound question popped into my mind.

What do these ultra-liberal celebrities have to look forward to in the years ahead?

For many of them, the peak of their careers is already in the past. Yes, maybe they can stretch out their careers for a few more years, but their looks are declining and big time producers are forgetting about them a little bit more with each passing day. As the consequences of age take their toll, many of them are facing a future of declining health, declining fame, and an inability to do all of the things that they enjoyed so much when they were younger.

And as far as what comes at the end of the road, most celebrities would rather not think about that at all.

I mean, honestly, what is the best case scenario for these aging celebrities?

I know that I have been a bit harsh, but I just wanted to point out the complete and utter emptiness of the worldview that these celebrities are so proudly espousing.

One of the big reasons why they are so excited about taking Trump down is because they don’t have much else to really get excited about.

On the other hand, the future is exceedingly bright for those that are not just living for the temporal pleasures of the moment. When you start focusing on what really matters, life holds more meaning and purpose than most of these aging celebrities would ever dare to imagine.

But for the moment, leftist celebrities all across the country are rejoicing, and most of them actually believe that their side is going to win.

Unfortunately, what is about to happen is going to tear this country apart, and nobody is going to win in the end.