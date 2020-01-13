How George Soros Corrupted Philadelphia's Justice System

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Philadelphia is one of the least safe big cities in the US. How did it get that way?
Social Justice Warriors
Thanks to George Soros, Larry Krasner was elected District Attorney in Philadelphia.
Krasner is Self-Proclaimed Social Justice Warrior. Consider the case of Michael White, a 22-year-old black college student who admitted killing Sean Schellenger, white. Numerous witnesses and a cellphone video confirmed what happened.
Krasner initially charged White with first-degree murder and denied his request for bail. But under pressure from leaders in Philadelphia’s African-American community, Mr. Krasner downgraded the charge to third-degree murder. Then, days before the trial, Mr. Krasner dropped the murder charge entirely.
White was then acquitted. How's that for justice?
Please consider Philadelphia’s Top Prosecutor Pursues ‘Social,’ Not Actual, Justice
Mr. Krasner is one of a new crop of “progressive prosecutors” who have won election in liberal cities. They include San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, who was raised by Weather Underground radicals Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn because his own parents were in prison for participating in the murder of police officers. Mr. Krasner was a virulent critic of law enforcement before running to become the city’s top prosecutor. During a 30-year career as a defense lawyer, Mr. Krasner gained notoriety for filing 75 lawsuits against Philadelphia police. In a 2017 campaign video he said “policing and prosecution are both systematically racist,” and he called poverty and crime consequences of “mass incarceration.”
Mr. Krasner’s candidacy was laughed off until George Soros dumped $1.7 million into the campaign. At his primary election night victory party, Mr. Krasner smiled while his supporters chanted, “No good cops in a racist system!” and “f— the FOP!” (the Fraternal Order of Police)
Mockery of Justice
Attorney William McSwain has convincingly argued that Mr. Krasner has created a dangerous “culture of disrespect for law enforcement.”
Radical prosecutors like Mr. Krasner make a mockery of justice. There’s nothing progressive about public servants who shirk their duties, and nothing just about allowing violent criminals to roam free.
Violent Crime in Philadelphia
As you might expect, Violent Crime in Philadelphia is high and on the rise.
Philadelphia consistently ranks above the national average in terms of crime, especially violent offenses. It has the highest violent crime rate of the ten American cities with a population greater than 1 million residents as well as the highest poverty rate among these cities. It has been included in real estate analytics company Neighborhood Scout's "Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in America" list every year since it has been compiled. Much of the crime is concentrated in the North, West, and Southwest sections of the city.
Violent Crimes and Murders
The above Wikipedia snip on Philadelphia triggered further inquiries.
Let's investigate violent crimes and murder rates.
Most Dangerous Cities Population 25,000 and Above
Please consider Neighborhood Scout’s Most Dangerous Cities – 2020
-
Detroit, MI: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,000
-
Memphis, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,100
-
Birmingham, AL: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,200
-
Baltimore, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,400
-
Flint, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500
-
St. Louis, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500
-
Danville, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500
-
Saginaw, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,000
-
Wilmington, DE: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,100
-
Camden, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200
-
Pine Bluff, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200
-
Kansas City, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,300
-
San Bernardino, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,500
-
Alexandria, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800
-
Little Rock, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800
-
Cleveland, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,900
-
Milwaukee, WI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000
-
Stockton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000
-
Monroe, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100
-
Chester, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100
-
Rockford, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100
-
Myrtle Beach, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,200
-
Albuquerque, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300
-
Shawnee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300
-
Pontiac, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,400
-
Kalamazoo, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,500
-
Farmington, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600
-
Springfield, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600
-
Anchorage, AK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600
-
Oakland, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700
-
Indianapolis, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700
-
East Point, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,800
-
Compton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,200
-
Battle Creek, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300
-
East St. Louis, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300
-
Canton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300
-
Elkhart, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400
-
Newburgh, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400
-
Riviera Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400
-
Wichita, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400
-
Jackson, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400
-
New Orleans, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500
-
Trenton, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500
-
Jacksonville, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500
-
Nashville, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,700
-
Lansing, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000
-
Daytona Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000
-
Albany, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,100
-
Harrisburg, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300
-
Tulsa, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300
-
Beaumont, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300
-
Hartford, CT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300
-
Desert Hot Springs, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300
-
Buffalo, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400
-
Scranton, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400
-
Gadsden, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500
-
Chattanooga, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500
-
Muskogee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500
-
Houston, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600
-
South Bend, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600
-
York, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800
-
Homestead, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800
-
Fall River, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900
-
Chicago, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900
-
Lubbock, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900
-
Jackson, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000
-
Washington, DC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000
-
Pueblo, CO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100
-
Springfield, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100
-
Dothan, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,200
-
North Las Vegas, NV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300
-
Florence, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300
-
Lake Worth, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300
-
Holyoke, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300
-
Levenworth, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500
-
Richmond, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500
-
South Salt Lake, UT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500
-
Miami Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500
-
Schenectady, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500
-
Baton Rouge, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,600
-
West Palm Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800
-
Sumter, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800
-
Dayton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900
-
North Charlston, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900
-
Odessa, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900
-
Philadelphia, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000
-
Lawton, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000
-
Brockton, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300
-
Salisbury, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300
-
Modesto, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300
-
Niagra Falls, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300
-
Kankakee, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300
-
Chicago Heights, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400
-
Oklahoma City, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400
-
Santa Monica, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400
-
Akron, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600
-
Lauderdale Lakes, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600
-
Tacoma, WA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600
-
Albany, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600
-
Wheeling, WV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600
States With 5 or More of Top 100 Violent Crime Cities
-
California: 8
-
Michigan: 8
-
Florida: 7
-
Illinois: 6
-
New York: 5
-
Pennsylvania: 5
-
Oklahoma: 5
Top 10 Murder Rate Cities
-
East St. Louis, IL: Murder Rate (.87 per 1,000 residents). 17.5X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 23
-
St. Louis, MO: Murder Rate (.62 per 1,000 residents), 12.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 187
-
Gary, IN: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 40
-
Chester, PA: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 18
-
Baltimore, MD: Murder Rate (.51 per 1,000 residents), 10.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 309
-
York, PA: Murder Rate (.45 per 1,000 residents), 9.1X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 20
-
Petersburg, VA: Murder Rate (.44 per 1,000 residents), 8.9X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 14
-
Birmingham, AL: Murder Rate (.42 per 1,000 residents), 8.4X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 88
-
Detroit, MI: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 263
-
Danville, IL: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 12
Illinois Shines
Illinois really shines here. It claims the number 1, number 10, and number 20 murder spots, the latter Alton, IL.
The site shows the top 30. I only listed the top 10.
Danville, Illinois
Danville is my home town.
It is number 7 on the list of most crime ridden cities and number 10 on the murder rate list.
How to Reduce Crime Stats
One way to reduce violent crime is to not convict anyone of anything in the name of "social justice".
This is the method preferred by George Soros and Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner.
As a side note, these crime stats gave me another reason to share my previous post, Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are