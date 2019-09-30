Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has called for an investigation into Hunter Biden and his role as a highly compensated board member at a Ukrainian gas company while his father was the sitting US Vice President, Azarov told Reuters.

Two months after he was kicked out of the navy for cocaine use (and before he had sex with his dead brother's wife, and returned a rental car with a crack pipe to an Arizona Hertz), Hunter - who had no experience in the energy sector, was appointed to the board of Burisma for $600,000 per year, where he sat alongside career CIA spook Joseph Cofer Black - Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-UT) 2012 pick for national security adviser in his failed presidential run against Barack Obama.

Hunter Biden’s role in the company, Burisma Holdings Limited, is in focus after the White House released a memo showing U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a July phone call to get prosecutors to look into his activities. Zelenskiy agreed. “It’s a fact (his directorship and fees) and not made up. It should be investigated so that the ‘i’s can be dotted and the ‘t’s crossed,” Azarov told Reuters. -Reuters

On Friday, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau said that it was investigating Burisma's activities between 2010 and 2013, though it was not looking into the period which includes 2014 when Hunter Biden joined its board, leaving in 2018 according to corporate filings.

Azarov served as prime minister from 2010 - 2014, and is himself under investigation by Ukrainian authorities for allegations that he abused his office. A 2015 Interpol red notice issued at the request of Ukrainian authorities during the (Biden / Obama - friendly) Poroshenko administration accuses Azarov of embezzlement and misappropriation. He has denied all wrongdoing, while Reuters said they could not determine whether there was an active investigation going on.

Azarov said he was not aware of any evidence suggesting wrongdoing on Hunter Biden’s part, but said it was in the Ukrainian public interest to ascertain the legality of his activities. In particular, he said it was important to investigate what Biden had done for Burisma to justify his remuneration from Burisma. The younger Biden has said he consulted for Burisma, but critics have suggested he was not doing actual work in return for his compensation, an allegation he denies. -Reuters

"I think it’s essential (he’s investigated)," Azarov told Reuters from Moscow, where he fled after the pro-Russia President Yanukovych (Paul Manafort's client) was ousted in 2014.

"If, using his knowledge, he played an active role then there’s nothing scandalous about it," Azarov added. "But if he was simply on the books and getting money, then that could be seen as a violation of the law."

We're sure if Donald Trump Jr. was a cocaine addict making $600K on the board of a Russian company with no obvious qualifications, and Trump Sr. had a foreign prosecutor investigating his company fired, the media would attack Biden instead of looking into the Trumps.