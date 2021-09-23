Hunter Biden Tried To Charge Libya $2 Million To Recover Billions Frozen By Obama Administration: New Emails

Four years after Hillary Clinton famously said of executed Libyan leader Mummar Qaddafi "We came, we saw, he died," Hunter Biden, son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, offered to recover roughly $15 billion in assets which had been frozen by the Obama administration - for the tidy sum of $2 million dollars per year.

In emails obtained by Business Insider that are not related to the laptop fiasco, the $2 million would have been for a "retainer" plus "success fees."

Via Business Insider:

The first email, dated January 28, 2015, was sent from Sam Jauhari, a Democratic donor with businesses in the Persian Gulf, who was helping spearhead the Libya project. It was addressed to Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, another Obama campaign donor involved in the proposal. In the email, Jauhari is frank about what Biden would bring to the table, and what he says Biden wanted in return: "Per phone conversation I met with #2 son. He wants $2 per year retainer +++ success fees. He wants to hire his own people - it can be close circle of people for confidentiality. His dad is deciding to run or not. His positives are he is Chairman of UN World Food Program, son of #2 who has Libya file, access to State, Treasury, business partner SofS [Secretary of State] J. [John] Forbes K [Kerry] son and since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China] , he can help there. His negatives are that he is alcoholic, drug addict - kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches. We should meet in Gstraad or London to decide next steps."

Jauhari was incorrect that Biden was discharged from the Army - it was the Navy, and it was technically never confirmed that his positive test for cocaine was what led to the discharge.

Unpacking the email, BI's Mattahias Schwartz notes: "the tally of his "positives" reflects a keen sense of what he could offer the project. Biden's position at the United Nations meant he enjoyed face-to-face access to heads of state. In his memoir, Biden recalls a sit-down with King Abdullah II of Jordan. "The only reason the king had agreed to meet," he wrote, "was out of respect for my dad. I guess you could chalk it up to nepotism, in the best possible way.""

What's more, Biden told Jauhari that he has "access to the highest level" in the Chinese government - which has been a headache to Libya's new government which was attempting to recover the $15 billion frozen by Obama during the Qaddafi regime.

Business Insider confirmed with two people close to the negotiations that the "$2 per year retainer" meant $2 million.

"My recollection was that anything that had to do with Hunter started at $2 million," said the source.

According to other documents obtained by BI, "Jauhari and his partners expected to pocket as much as 5% of the recovered assets" - meaning a potential payday of hundreds of millions.

Talks with Hunter continued into 2016 - with a Feb 26, 2016 email between Jauhari and al-Rahbani which confirms that they were working on the deal.

The second email, dated February 26, 2016, indicates that the talks with Biden continued into the following year. In it, Jauhari and al-Rahbani receive a report by John Sandweg, a Washington lawyer who had served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Obama. Sandweg had reached out to Biden's team about the Libya deal: "I spoke with HB's team yesterday. They are interested in the project, but emphasized that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with. They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement." Sandweg, who at the time was working at a law firm called Frontier Solutions, confirmed that he was in touch with one of Biden's associates about the project. "They indicated they would consider it and I passed the message back," he told Insider. "Jauhari wound up hiring a different law firm instead."

Schwartz offers a few caveats:

Caveats: Deal didn't wind up happening. Emails aren't from the famous laptop -- I obtained them through another source during the course of reporting on something else.



In other Hunter news, Several emails from Hunter Biden's laptop have been confirmed as legitimate, according to Politico, citing claims in a new book, along with emails released by a Swedish government agency.

Ben Schreckinger’s “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” out today, finds evidence that some of the purported HUNTER BIDEN laptop material is genuine, including two emails at the center of last October’s controversy. A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, “ 10 held by H for the big guy? ” (This person recalled seeing both emails, but was not in a position to compare the leaked emails word-for-word to the originals.) MORE: Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine. -Politico

Recall that news of Hunter Biden's laptop was broken by the New York Post shortly before the 2020 election - resulting in a multi-week Twitter ban on the outlet, and a baseless claim spread throughout the MSM and by notable Democrats including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) that it was Russian disinformation.

