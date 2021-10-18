'Hypocrite' Joe Biden Caught Violating DC's Mask Mandate At Georgetown Restaurant

As children across the country are forced to cover their faces for hours at a time to attend school, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill were caught on camera flouting DC's mask mandates at an upscale Georgetown restaurant, Fiola Mare (whose mask policy they were also violating).

In a video posted Sunday night, the Bidens can be seen leaving the restaurant as employees in the background are dutifully masked up - a 'fuck you, plebs' not seen since the Met Gala event last month.

WATCH: Joe Biden walks through an expensive Washington, D.C. restaurant without a mask, violating D.C.'s mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/lZDDFbhjZT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2021

Wearing masks indoors was made mandatory in DC after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the policy in July after the delta variant began to surge.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," reads Fiola Mare's website.

Meanwhile...

Biden's 'hypocritical' restaurant visit received sharp criticism over social media.

A pandemic so deadly that an 80 year old can enjoy a maskless evening out while my five year old is required to cover his mouth and nose nonstop for seven and a half hours a day including recess.



I’ve had it.#letsgobrandon https://t.co/DBjS6Iessu — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) October 18, 2021

Couple nights ago, a restaurant wouldn’t seat us because our family refused to all mask to the table.



So we left & went elsewhere.



Yet here’s the pro-mask leader of the free world, in a city with the same rules as ours, doing the very thing we were denied.#LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/AKYpLFS2Hq — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) October 18, 2021

Fuck these people so hard. Look at the “staff”—the working stiffs—all masked. https://t.co/fAmxIT2fM8 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 18, 2021