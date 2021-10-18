print-icon

'Hypocrite' Joe Biden Caught Violating DC's Mask Mandate At Georgetown Restaurant

by Tyler Durden
As children across the country are forced to cover their faces for hours at a time to attend school, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill were caught on camera flouting DC's mask mandates at an upscale Georgetown restaurant, Fiola Mare (whose mask policy they were also violating).

In a video posted Sunday night, the Bidens can be seen leaving the restaurant as employees in the background are dutifully masked up - a 'fuck you, plebs' not seen since the Met Gala event last month.

Wearing masks indoors was made mandatory in DC after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the policy in July after the delta variant began to surge.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," reads Fiola Mare's website.

Meanwhile...

Biden's 'hypocritical' restaurant visit received sharp criticism over social media.

