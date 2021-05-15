print-icon

"I Upended My Life For Apple": Newly-Hired Engineer Livid After Woke Witch-Hunt Gets Him Fired

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, May 15, 2021 - 04:10 PM

A former Facebook project manager, author, and journalist who uprooted his life in Washington to take a job with Apple is livid, after a woke mob of employees circulated a petition demanding his ouster over controversial statements from a book he wrote five years ago.

The petition took aim at Cuban-American Antonio García Martínez over his book, Chaos Monkeys  (dedicated to "all my enemies") - an autobiography which traces his journey from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Martínez has described the book as "total Hunter S. Thompson/Gonzo mode."

According to woke Apple employees, it's both racist and sexist. And of course, when it comes to Silicon Valley, divergent opinions need not apply. Except, Martínez did apply, and was hired - despite Apple being "well aware" of his writing, according to a pissed-off Martinez.

In Chaos Monkeys, Martínez compares Bay Area women in tech to a 'broad-shouldered' British woman he met who "made Bob Vila of This Old House look like a fucking pussy." In comparison, Bay Area women in tech are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit.  They have their self-regarding entitlement feminism, and ceaselessly vaunt their independence, but the reality is, come the epidemic plague or foreign invasion, they’d become precisely the sort of useless baggage you’d trade for a box of shotgun shells or a jerry can of diesel." Unlike, we assume, broad-shouldered, self-sufficient women.

Obviously, the jerry can brigade didn't take too kindly to that, and organized a woke mob to cancel Martínez.

According to a Friday Twitter thread by Martínez, Apple knew about his writing going in, and is now defaming him.

He also notes that his book was extremely well received before the witch-hunt.

Antonio has received overwhelming support from friends and ideological allies alike. 

